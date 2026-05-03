JJ Bleday News: Homers in loss
Bleday went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 17-7 loss to Pittsburgh.
Bleday connected for his second home run since being called up from Triple-A Louisville last week. The left-handed batter started a fourth straight game and has been included in five of six starting lineups since his arrival, all coming against right-handed starters. Bleday's presence has pushed Will Benson (.196/.315/.413) into more of a bench role.
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