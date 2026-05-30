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JJ Bleday News: Homers in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Bleday went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Bleday provided all of the runs the Reds would score with a two-run blast to right field in the second inning. The long ball was his second in as many games and his third across his past five contests. The veteran outfielder has gone 8-for-20 during that span, bringing his season slash line up to an impressive .295/.395/.629. He's added nine homers, 24 RBI and one stolen base in just 29 games.

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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