JJ Bleday News: Homers in win

Bleday went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run in Monday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

Bleday's solo shot in the third turned out to be the game-winning hit. His torrid start in a Cincinnati uniform has cooled off -- the outfielder entered Monday on a 3-for-27 run over the previous seven contests -- but he's locked in a regular gig in left field since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. Bleday has seven home runs and 21 RBI while slashing .270/.377/.596 through 25 games.