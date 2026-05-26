JJ Bleday News: Homers in win
Bleday went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run in Monday's 7-2 win over the Mets.
Bleday's solo shot in the third turned out to be the game-winning hit. His torrid start in a Cincinnati uniform has cooled off -- the outfielder entered Monday on a 3-for-27 run over the previous seven contests -- but he's locked in a regular gig in left field since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. Bleday has seven home runs and 21 RBI while slashing .270/.377/.596 through 25 games.
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