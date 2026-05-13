JJ Bleday News: Knocks in two runs in loss
Bleday went 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Nationals.
Bleday had a two-run single in the ninth inning, giving him multiple RBI in two straight games. He's become a lineup regular and run-producer for the Reds since being summoned from Triple-A Louisville a little more than two weeks ago. The outfielder has four home runs and 11 RBI while batting .455 with runners in scoring position over 14 contests.
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