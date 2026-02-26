JJ Bleday News: Launches first spring homer

Bleday started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's spring game against the White Sox.

Bleday's two-run shot in the third inning held up to be the game-winning knock. He's appeared in two Cactus League games -- one each in left and right field -- going 3-for-6 with a homer, a double and four RBI. Bleday is competing for a depth outfielder spot and can play all three positions.