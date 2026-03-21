JJ Bleday News: Optioned to Louisville

The Reds optioned Bleday to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Bleday made a great case to be included on the Opening Day squad by slashing .317/.364/.683 with four homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over 44 plate appearances in the Cactus League. However, he will come up short and instead begin his first season with the Reds in Triple-A, where he posted a .980 OPS over 132 plate appearances in 2025.