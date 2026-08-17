JJ Bleday News: Sitting out first game of twin bill
Bleday is not in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.
It's southpaw Quinn Mathews on the bump for the Cardinals, so the left-handed-hitting Bleday will exit the lineup while Michael Toglia handles left field. Bleday should be back in the lineup for Monday's nightcap.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More