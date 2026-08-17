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JJ Bleday News: Sitting out first game of twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Bleday is not in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

It's southpaw Quinn Mathews on the bump for the Cardinals, so the left-handed-hitting Bleday will exit the lineup while Michael Toglia handles left field. Bleday should be back in the lineup for Monday's nightcap.

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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