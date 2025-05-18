Fantasy Baseball
JJ Bleday headshot

JJ Bleday News: Sitting versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Bleday is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Bleday has a .184/.259/.490 slash line with three doubles and four homers through 13 games in May, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the second time in the Athletics' past four contests. Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker will start from left to right in the outfield while Shea Langeliers receives a turn at designated hitter against San Francisco righty Justin Verlander.

JJ Bleday
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
