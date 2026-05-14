JJ Bleday News: Two homers, six RBI in rout

Bleday went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six total RBI in Thursday's 15-1 victory over the Nationals.

Bleday led Cincinnati's offensive outburst Thursday, extending their lead to 9-0 with a three-run blast off lefty Foster Griffin in the fifth inning before adding a two-run homer off Zak Kent in the seventh. It's the third career multi-homer game for Bleday, who's been red hot of late, going 7-for-13 with 11 RBI in his last four games. Overall, he's slashing .321/.455/.755 with six long balls, 18 RBI and 10 runs scored across 66 plate appearances while claiming a regular spot in the Reds' lineup.