JJ Bleday News: Two homers, six RBI in rout
Bleday went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six total RBI in Thursday's 15-1 victory over the Nationals.
Bleday led Cincinnati's offensive outburst Thursday, extending their lead to 9-0 with a three-run blast off lefty Foster Griffin in the fifth inning before adding a two-run homer off Zak Kent in the seventh. It's the third career multi-homer game for Bleday, who's been red hot of late, going 7-for-13 with 11 RBI in his last four games. Overall, he's slashing .321/.455/.755 with six long balls, 18 RBI and 10 runs scored across 66 plate appearances while claiming a regular spot in the Reds' lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 59 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More