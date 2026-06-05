JJ Wetherholt headshot

JJ Wetherholt Injury: Held out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Wetherholt (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

Wetherholt sat out Wednesday's game with lower-body soreness. It was expected that he would return to action Friday following the Cardinals' team off day Thursday, but the rookie infielder needs a bit more time. Bryan Torres will start at second base for St. Louis.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League Debuts
MLB
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League Debuts
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago