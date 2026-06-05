JJ Wetherholt Injury: Held out again Friday
Wetherholt (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.
Wetherholt sat out Wednesday's game with lower-body soreness. It was expected that he would return to action Friday following the Cardinals' team off day Thursday, but the rookie infielder needs a bit more time. Bryan Torres will start at second base for St. Louis.
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