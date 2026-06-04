JJ Wetherholt Injury: Playing through lower-half soreness
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Wetherholt has been playing with some lower-half soreness but is expected back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wetherholt didn't play in Wednesday's win over the Rangers in part so that he could have consecutive days of rest when combined with Thursday's team off day. Barring something unforeseen, the rookie second baseman will be back in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals in Friday's series opener versus Cincinnati.
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