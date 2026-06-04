JJ Wetherholt headshot

JJ Wetherholt Injury: Playing through lower-half soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Wetherholt has been playing with some lower-half soreness but is expected back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt didn't play in Wednesday's win over the Rangers in part so that he could have consecutive days of rest when combined with Thursday's team off day. Barring something unforeseen, the rookie second baseman will be back in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals in Friday's series opener versus Cincinnati.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
MLB
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago