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JJ Wetherholt News: Batting leadoff in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Wetherholt will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's opener versus the Rays.

The Cardinals will not ease Wetherholt into his major-league debut, putting him atop their batting order. The team's other potential option in the leadoff spot, Masyn Winn, will hit cleanup. Wetherholt earned a spot on St. Louis' Opening Day roster by collecting a .386 on-base percentage with two home runs and two stolen bases during Grapefruit League action.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
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