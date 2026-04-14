JJ Wetherholt News: Belts pair of homers
Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Guardians.
After striking out in his first plate appearance Tuesday, Wetherholt dug in and delivered the biggest swings of the night. The 23-year-old took Joey Cantillo deep for a solo shot in the third, before adding a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the deficit to one in the eventual comeback win. Both long balls came on the first pitch of the at-bat and were off lefties. It was the first multi-homer game of his young career and his first long balls since going deep in his MLB debut on Opening Day. Through 17 games, the rookie is slashing .231/.338/.385 with eight RBI and 13 runs scored.
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