JJ Wetherholt News: Belts pair of homers

Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

After striking out in his first plate appearance Tuesday, Wetherholt dug in and delivered the biggest swings of the night. The 23-year-old took Joey Cantillo deep for a solo shot in the third, before adding a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the deficit to one in the eventual comeback win. Both long balls came on the first pitch of the at-bat and were off lefties. It was the first multi-homer game of his young career and his first long balls since going deep in his MLB debut on Opening Day. Through 17 games, the rookie is slashing .231/.338/.385 with eight RBI and 13 runs scored.