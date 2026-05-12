JJ Wetherholt headshot

JJ Wetherholt News: Blasts eighth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Wetherholt homered four times over his last six games in April before his power dried up to start May. He didn't have an extra-base hit over the previous nine contests, and he's batting a meager .200 (8-for-40) with a 4:8 BB:K this month. The infielder is at a .242/.356/.427 slash line with eight homers, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored, five stolen bases and five doubles over the first 41 games of his big-league career. While consistent contact is still lacking at times, Wetherholt has shown a good enough eye at the plate to stay at the top of the Cardinals' lineup all year.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago