JJ Wetherholt News: Blasts eighth homer
Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.
Wetherholt homered four times over his last six games in April before his power dried up to start May. He didn't have an extra-base hit over the previous nine contests, and he's batting a meager .200 (8-for-40) with a 4:8 BB:K this month. The infielder is at a .242/.356/.427 slash line with eight homers, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored, five stolen bases and five doubles over the first 41 games of his big-league career. While consistent contact is still lacking at times, Wetherholt has shown a good enough eye at the plate to stay at the top of the Cardinals' lineup all year.
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