JJ Wetherholt News: Clubs ninth long ball
Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 9-6 extra-inning win against the Pirates on Tuesday.
Wetherholt opened the scoring in the contest with a two-run blast to center field in the third inning. The talented rookie came into Tuesday without a hit over his past three games, but he's now reached base in 10 consecutive contests, tallying a 7:9 BB:K over that span. Wetherholt is enjoying a fine first MLB campaign, slashing .239/.362/.420 with nine home runs, 35 runs, 24 RBI and five stolen bases through 46 games.
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