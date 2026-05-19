JJ Wetherholt headshot

JJ Wetherholt News: Clubs ninth long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 9-6 extra-inning win against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Wetherholt opened the scoring in the contest with a two-run blast to center field in the third inning. The talented rookie came into Tuesday without a hit over his past three games, but he's now reached base in 10 consecutive contests, tallying a 7:9 BB:K over that span. Wetherholt is enjoying a fine first MLB campaign, slashing .239/.362/.420 with nine home runs, 35 runs, 24 RBI and five stolen bases through 46 games.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Dan Marcus
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago