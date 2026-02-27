JJ Wetherholt News: Cranks first spring homer
Wetherholt swatted a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Mets.
Mets closer Devin Williams misplaced a first-pitch cutter to Wetherholt in the fourth inning, and the top prospect made him pay with a blast that measured at 422 feet and 105.4 mph off the bat. It's Wetherholt's lone hit in four games this spring, but he's reached base at a .500 clip thanks to four walks and has also added a stolen base. The 23-year-old is projected to be the Cardinals' Opening Day second baseman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 ClubYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3008 days ago
-
College Baseball Picks
College Baseball Picks: 2026 Conference Champion Futures17 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams17 days ago
-
General MLB Article
When to Draft Top Prospects in Fantasy Baseball24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More