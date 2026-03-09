JJ Wetherholt headshot

JJ Wetherholt News: Cranks second spring home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wetherholt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League tilt versus the Orioles.

It was an opposite-field blast and the second home run this spring for Wetherholt. The top prospect has reached base at a .480 clip during Grapefruit League action, thanks in large part to a 7:4 BB:K. The Cardinals have not yet named Wetherholt their Opening Day second baseman, but it seems like a foregone conclusion.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago