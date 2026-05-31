JJ Wetherholt News: Gets on base three times

Wetherholt went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Wetherholt has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 14-for-44 (.318) with two steals, three RBI and three extra-base hits in that span. The infielder is now batting .250 with a .769 OPS, nine home runs, seven steals, 25 RBI and 39 runs scored across 56 contests this season. He continues to work out of the leadoff spot.