JJ Wetherholt News: Gets on base three times
Wetherholt went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.
Wetherholt has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 14-for-44 (.318) with two steals, three RBI and three extra-base hits in that span. The infielder is now batting .250 with a .769 OPS, nine home runs, seven steals, 25 RBI and 39 runs scored across 56 contests this season. He continues to work out of the leadoff spot.
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