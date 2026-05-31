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JJ Wetherholt News: Gets on base three times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Wetherholt went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Wetherholt has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 14-for-44 (.318) with two steals, three RBI and three extra-base hits in that span. The infielder is now batting .250 with a .769 OPS, nine home runs, seven steals, 25 RBI and 39 runs scored across 56 contests this season. He continues to work out of the leadoff spot.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
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