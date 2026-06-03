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JJ Wetherholt News: Getting breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Wetherholt is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

It's a rare off day for Wetherholt, who has now started 57 of 60 games for the Cardinals this season. Thomas Saggese will fill in at second base, and Masyn Winn will be elevated to the leadoff spot as St. Louis tries to avoid a series sweep.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
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