JJ Wetherholt News: Getting breather Wednesday
Wetherholt is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
It's a rare off day for Wetherholt, who has now started 57 of 60 games for the Cardinals this season. Thomas Saggese will fill in at second base, and Masyn Winn will be elevated to the leadoff spot as St. Louis tries to avoid a series sweep.
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