JJ Wetherholt headshot

JJ Wetherholt News: Goes deep in major-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Wetherholt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Rays.

The top prospect made an immediate splash in major-league debut, taking Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen deep in the third inning. After making St. Louis' Opening Day roster this spring, Wetherholt appears to be set up in a favorable lineup spot right away after batting leadoff Thursday, which should aid his run-scoring potential going forward.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
John Venezia
Yesterday
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
9 days ago