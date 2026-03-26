JJ Wetherholt News: Goes deep in major-league debut
Wetherholt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Rays.
The top prospect made an immediate splash in major-league debut, taking Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen deep in the third inning. After making St. Louis' Opening Day roster this spring, Wetherholt appears to be set up in a favorable lineup spot right away after batting leadoff Thursday, which should aid his run-scoring potential going forward.
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