JJ Wetherholt News: Likely to bat leadoff Opening Day
Wetherholt is likely to bat leadoff on Opening Day against the Rays, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wetherholt not only won the Cardinals' second-base job, but the top prospect is also in line to receive the team's first at-bat of the season against right-hander Drew Rasmussen. The left-handed-hitting Wetherholt could hit lower in the order versus southpaws, with Masyn Winn a candidate for the leadoff spot those days. Wetherholt finished Grapefruit League play with a .386 on-base percentage thanks in large part to a 9:7 BB:K, and he added two home runs and two stolen bases.
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