JJ Wetherholt News: Makes Opening Day roster
Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Monday that Wetherholt will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The Cardinals cleared a path for Wetherholt to be their Opening Day second baseman, and he's now officially won the gig after posting a .780 OPS with two home runs, two stolen bases and a 9:7 BB:K during Grapefruit League action. Wetherholt could even open the year in the leadoff spot, as he's seen lots of reps at the top of the batting order this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30010 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Wetherholt See More