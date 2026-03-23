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JJ Wetherholt News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Monday that Wetherholt will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals cleared a path for Wetherholt to be their Opening Day second baseman, and he's now officially won the gig after posting a .780 OPS with two home runs, two stolen bases and a 9:7 BB:K during Grapefruit League action. Wetherholt could even open the year in the leadoff spot, as he's seen lots of reps at the top of the batting order this spring.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
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