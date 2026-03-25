JJ Wetherholt News: Officially added to 40-man roster

The Cardinals selected Wetherholt's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

St. Louis freed up a spot on the 40-man roster for their top prospect by placing outfielder Lars Nootbaar (heels) on the 60-day injured list. Following a dazzling 2025 campaign that included stops at Memphis and Double-A Springfield, Wetherholt continued to impress throughout spring training, posting a .386 on-base percentage in the Grapefruit League while contributing two home runs and two stolen bases. He's projected to serve as the Cardinals' everyday second baseman and is expected to bat leadoff in Thursday's season opener versus Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen.