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JJ Wetherholt News: Out of lineup for first game of twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Wetherholt is not in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Wetherholt will take a seat for the first game of the twin bill as the Reds send southpaw Kent Emanuel to the bump. Jose Fermin will grab a start at second base for the Cardinals. Wetherholt should be back in the lineup for Monday's nightcap.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
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