JJ Wetherholt News: Out of lineup for first game of twin bill
Wetherholt is not in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Wetherholt will take a seat for the first game of the twin bill as the Reds send southpaw Kent Emanuel to the bump. Jose Fermin will grab a start at second base for the Cardinals. Wetherholt should be back in the lineup for Monday's nightcap.
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