JJ Wetherholt News: Plays hero again Saturday
Wetherholt went 2-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rays.
With one out and runners on second and third in the 10th inning, Wetherholt walked it off by hooking a grounder into right field. The 23-year-old second baseman has made an impact in two straight games to begin his MLB career after homering in his debut Thursday, and while he also committed a throwing error Saturday, he has otherwise quickly established his credentials as an early favorite to win NL Rookie of the year.
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