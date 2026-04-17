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JJ Wetherholt News: Scores three runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Wetherholt went 1-for-3 with a walk, hit-by-pitch and three runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Astros.

Wetherholt reached base three times and came around to score on all three occurrences. The rookie second baseman has struggled to hit for extra bases early on this season, as he has just one double and three home runs, but Wetherholt is getting on base atop the St. Louis lineup. He's slashing .232/.368/.377 with nine RBI, 16 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 13:14 BB:K across his first 87 career plate appearances.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
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