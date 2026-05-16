JJ Wetherholt News: Sitting down Saturday
Wetherholt isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
The Cardinals haven't shied away from starting Wetherholt against left-handers, but they'll give him a breather Saturday with southpaw Noah Cameron on the bump for Kansas City. Thomas Saggese will fill in at second base and bat sixth.
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