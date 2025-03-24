JJ Wetherholt News: Starting season at Double-A level

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that Wetherholt will begin the season at Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt played just 29 games with Single-A Palm Beach in his pro debut last year but will skip over High-A Peoria and start the 2025 campaign in the Texas League. The 22-year-old will play shortstop with Springfield, but with Masyn Winn manning that spot in St. Louis, Wetherholt's eventual home could be at second or third base.