JJ Wetherholt News: Starting season at Double-A level
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that Wetherholt will begin the season at Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wetherholt played just 29 games with Single-A Palm Beach in his pro debut last year but will skip over High-A Peoria and start the 2025 campaign in the Texas League. The 22-year-old will play shortstop with Springfield, but with Masyn Winn manning that spot in St. Louis, Wetherholt's eventual home could be at second or third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now