Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
JJ Wetherholt headshot

JJ Wetherholt News: Starting season at Double-A level

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that Wetherholt will begin the season at Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt played just 29 games with Single-A Palm Beach in his pro debut last year but will skip over High-A Peoria and start the 2025 campaign in the Texas League. The 22-year-old will play shortstop with Springfield, but with Masyn Winn manning that spot in St. Louis, Wetherholt's eventual home could be at second or third base.

JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now