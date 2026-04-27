JJ Wetherholt News: Third straight game with homer
Wetherholt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.
The rookie infielder went yard in his third consecutive game Monday as part of St. Louis' four-run rally in the ninth inning. Wetherholt has settled in as St. Louis leadoff batter, batting first in each of his 27 starts on the campaign. Through 128 plate appearances, he's slashing .238/.359/.429 with six homers, two doubles, 14 RBI, four stolen bases and 22 runs scored.
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