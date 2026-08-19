Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell Injury: Held out with sore knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:25pm

Adell (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Giants.

Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBI in Tuesday's win, but he was pulled late in the game due to left knee discomfort. He's considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale. Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez will patrol the outfield for the Guardians on Wednesday.

Jo Adell
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jo Adell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jo Adell See More
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
MLB
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
13 days ago