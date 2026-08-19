Jo Adell Injury: Held out with sore knee

Adell (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Giants.

Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBI in Tuesday's win, but he was pulled late in the game due to left knee discomfort. He's considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale. Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez will patrol the outfield for the Guardians on Wednesday.