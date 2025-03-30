Jo Adell Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Adell (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The 25-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to hip tightness and will sit out for at least one game. It's not believed to be a serious injury, and Adell said Sunday that he's feeling much better and hopes to rejoin the lineup Monday in St. Louis, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Kyren Paris is starting in center field in the series finale versus Chicago.