Jo Adell Injury: Not starting Monday
Adell (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
He'll head to the bench for the second day in a row while he manages a tight left hip, but Adell said his condition is improving and he expects to be back in the lineup Tuesday, per Fletcher. Kyren Paris will pick up another start in center field in place of Adell.
