Jo Adell Injury: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 1:58pm

Adell (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll head to the bench for the second day in a row while he manages a tight left hip, but Adell said his condition is improving and he expects to be back in the lineup Tuesday, per Fletcher. Kyren Paris will pick up another start in center field in place of Adell.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
