Jo Adell Injury: Not worried about hip issue

Adell isn't concerned about the hip tightness that caused him to be removed early from Saturday's win over the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. "I'll be OK," Adell said after the game.

Adell grabbed at his left hip area after beating out an infield single in the fifth inning and had to be removed from the game. The Angels later described the outfielder's issue as "left hip tightness," but Adell didn't seem to be worried about the injury when asked about it after the win. Kyren Paris replaced Adell on first base and then in center field after the latter was lifted Saturday, and Paris could be in line for some starts if Adell needs to miss any time.