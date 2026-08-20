Jo Adell Injury: Out again Thursday
Adell (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Adell will miss a second straight start after departing Tuesday's game with left knee soreness. He is considered day-to-day. The Guardians will roll out Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez in the outfield for Thursday's series finale.
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