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Jo Adell Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Adell (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Adell will miss a second straight start after departing Tuesday's game with left knee soreness. He is considered day-to-day. The Guardians will roll out Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez in the outfield for Thursday's series finale.

Jo Adell
Cleveland Guardians
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