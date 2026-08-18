Jo Adell Injury: Pulled late with knee pain Tuesday
Adell was removed from Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Giants in the top of the eighth inning due to left knee pain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Manager Stephen Vogt said Adell had "pretty good pain" in his left knee and will undergo further testing. Adell initially injured the knee when he fouled a pitch off it in the first inning. It didn't affect Adell the rest of the night at the plate, as he went on to go 3-for-4 with one homer, six RBI and one run scored before being replaced by Petey Halpin in the outfield.
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