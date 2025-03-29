Jo Adell Injury: Removed early Saturday
Adell was removed from Saturday's game against the White Sox due to left hip tightness.
Adell was grabbing at his left leg/hip after hitting an infield single in the fifth inning. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being. If he ends up having to miss any games, Kyren Paris would be a likely candidate to see more time in the outfield.
