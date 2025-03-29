Fantasy Baseball
Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell Injury: Removed early Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 12:45pm

Adell was removed from Saturday's game against the White Sox due to left hip tightness.

Adell was grabbing at his left leg/hip after hitting an infield single in the fifth inning. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being. If he ends up having to miss any games, Kyren Paris would be a likely candidate to see more time in the outfield.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
