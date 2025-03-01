Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Belts grand slam in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Adell went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.

Adell got the best of Dustin May in the second inning, swatting a grand slam to left-center field to give the Angels an early lead. That was the outfielder's only knock of the game, however, and in fact it's his only hit so far this spring through 12 at-bats. Adell and Mickey Moniak are vying for time in center field for the upcoming season now that Mike Trout is moving to right field.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now