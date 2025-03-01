Jo Adell News: Belts grand slam in spring game

Adell went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.

Adell got the best of Dustin May in the second inning, swatting a grand slam to left-center field to give the Angels an early lead. That was the outfielder's only knock of the game, however, and in fact it's his only hit so far this spring through 12 at-bats. Adell and Mickey Moniak are vying for time in center field for the upcoming season now that Mike Trout is moving to right field.