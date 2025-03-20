Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Busts out of spring slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's Cactus League victory over Cleveland.

Adell came into the game struggling at the plate, but he created reason for optimism with his big performance Wednesday. The 25-year-old still has a meager .164/.190/.345 slash line this spring, but Adell does rank second on the club with three home runs and 12 RBI. Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, the Angels haven't yet decided how they'll handle center field this season, but both Adell and Mickey Moniak are likely to spend time at the position now that Mike Trout is shifting to right field.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now