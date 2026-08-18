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Jo Adell News: Career day in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBI during the Guardians' 8-1 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Adell entered the night having gone 7-for-50 (.167) with two home runs and five RBI through his first 12 games for the Guardians. Tuesday's story was different, with Adell setting the tone early with a 455-foot, three-run homer in the first inning. He proceeded to drive in three more runs on singles in the second and fourth to set a career high with six RBI. The 27-year-old outfielder is one long ball shy of hitting the 20-homer mark for a third consecutive year, and he has a .695 OPS with three steals, 73 RBI and 40 extra-base hits across 510 plate appearances this season.

Jo Adell
Cleveland Guardians
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