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Jo Adell News: Clubs ninth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Adell went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 14-3 victory versus the Rays.

Adell made the most of his lone hit, clobbering a 431-foot, three-run homer to center field in the ninth inning. The veteran outfielder has been all-or-nothing at the plate of late -- over his past 10 games, he's batting just 7-for-40 with 11 strikeouts and no walks but has three homers and two doubles. Adell hit a career-high 37 long balls last season but is well off that pace in 2026 with nine homers through 59 contests.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
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