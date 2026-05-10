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Jo Adell News: Goes deep twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 10:55am

Adell went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs during the Angels' 6-1 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Adell logged a career-high 37 home runs during the 2025 season but was sitting at just four long balls heading into Sunday's contest. He cracked solo home runs off Eric Lauer in both the sixth and ninth frames, marking Adell's first multi-homer game since Aug. 19. Although he's taken a slight step back in the power department, Adell has a .314 OBP in 172 plate appearances, which is slightly higher than last season (.293 across 573 plate appearances).

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
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