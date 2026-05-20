Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Homer, double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Adell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Adell has gone just 10-for-41 (.244) over his last 12 games, but eight of his hits in that span (three homers, five doubles) have gone for extra bases. In terms of pop, he's doing about as well as anyone in the Angels' lineup. The veteran outfielder is hitting .255 with a .701 OPS, seven homers, 28 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven doubles and two stolen bases over 50 contests. That said, he's unlikely to come anywhere near his 37-homer, 98-RBI campaign from 2025.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jo Adell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jo Adell See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Dan Marcus
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago