Jo Adell News: Homer, double in loss
Adell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.
Adell has gone just 10-for-41 (.244) over his last 12 games, but eight of his hits in that span (three homers, five doubles) have gone for extra bases. In terms of pop, he's doing about as well as anyone in the Angels' lineup. The veteran outfielder is hitting .255 with a .701 OPS, seven homers, 28 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven doubles and two stolen bases over 50 contests. That said, he's unlikely to come anywhere near his 37-homer, 98-RBI campaign from 2025.
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