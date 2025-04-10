Jo Adell News: Homers twice in same inning

Adell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in Thursday's 11-1 win over the Rays.

Adell led off the fifth inning with his first homer of the year, a 409-foot blast off Zack Littell that extended the Angels' lead to 3-1. Adell didn't have to wait long for his second long ball -- he'd come to the plate again with two outs in the fifth, where he'd smack a three-run shot off Mason Englert, bookending an eight-run frame. It's quite a performance from Adell, who'd gone 0-for-10 in three games prior to Thursday. He's now slashing .226/.294/.452 with eight RBI and four runs scored through 34 plate appearances this season.