Jo Adell News: Launches grand slam in rout
Adell went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win against the Yankees.
Adell delivered the knockout blow Thursday, crushing a grand slam off Ryan Yarbrough to put the game out of reach in the eighth inning. The long ball was his third of the season and second in his last three games, showing a small glimpse of what we previously saw when he launched 37 home runs in 2025. Adell has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball during April, batting 19-for-58 (.328) with 11 RBI.
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