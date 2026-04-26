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Jo Adell News: Launches long ball Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Royals.

Adell accounted for the only Angels run with a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. The homer also extended the outfielder's streak of producing an RBI to three games. Adell isn't on pace to approach the career-high 37 long balls he hit last season, as he's gone deep a modest four times through 28 contests this year. However, he's shown improvement in other areas, as his .265 batting average is on pace to be a career-best mark, and his 19.8 percent strikeout rate would easily be the lowest of his career.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
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