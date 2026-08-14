Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Adell is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Adell has started eight of nine games since being acquired by Cleveland but will get a breather against Padres right-hander Michael King. With the Guardians, Adell is slashing just .152/.293/.394 with two home runs, four RBI, five runs scored and a 5:10 BB:K across 41 plate appearances. Angel Martinez and Chase DeLauter are manning the corner outfield spots for Cleveland on Friday.

Jo Adell
Cleveland Guardians
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