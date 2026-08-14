Jo Adell News: Not starting Friday
Adell is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Adell has started eight of nine games since being acquired by Cleveland but will get a breather against Padres right-hander Michael King. With the Guardians, Adell is slashing just .152/.293/.394 with two home runs, four RBI, five runs scored and a 5:10 BB:K across 41 plate appearances. Angel Martinez and Chase DeLauter are manning the corner outfield spots for Cleveland on Friday.
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