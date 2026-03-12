Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Slugs second spring long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Adell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two total runs and two total RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Adell's homer was anything but cheap, as he mashed a ball 468 feet to left-center field in the fourth inning. He added another RBI on an infield single in the sixth and later came around to score. Adell is having a nice spring, slashing .323/.323/.613 with a pair of home runs, three doubles and five RBI over 31 at-bats. However, his plate discipline hasn't been ideal, as he's posted a 0:12 BB:K so far. Adell is penciled in as the Angels' primary right fielder for the upcoming campaign after posting numerous offensive career-best marks last season, including a .778 OPS, 37 homers and 98 RBI.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
