Jo Adell News: Supplies walk off hit

Adell went 1-for-4 with a walk off three-run double in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Adell picked an opportune time for his first hit of the afternoon. He timed up a two-strike slider versus Ryan Walker and lined it into the gap in left field to clear the bases and cap off a four-run comeback in the ninth inning. It's the third game this season for Adell with three-plus RBI. Outside of those three games, he's totaled just two RBI and two extra-base hits.