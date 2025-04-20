Fantasy Baseball
Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Supplies walk off hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Adell went 1-for-4 with a walk off three-run double in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Adell picked an opportune time for his first hit of the afternoon. He timed up a two-strike slider versus Ryan Walker and lined it into the gap in left field to clear the bases and cap off a four-run comeback in the ninth inning. It's the third game this season for Adell with three-plus RBI. Outside of those three games, he's totaled just two RBI and two extra-base hits.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
