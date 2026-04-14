Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Swats second homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Adell went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.

Mike Trout, Adell and Jorge Soler went back-to-back-to-back with solo shots in the top of the first inning against left-hander Ryan Weathers. Adell's homer was just his second of the season, as his flyball and hard-hit rates are down to begin the 2026 campaign. Even with the depressed rates, Adell is still getting on base and finding holes in the defense, as he's slashing .315/.351/.411 with the two long balls, eight RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:13 BB:K across 77 plate appearances.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jo Adell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jo Adell See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Collette Calls: Ball Don't Lie
MLB
Collette Calls: Ball Don't Lie
Author Image
Jason Collette
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago