Jo Adell News: Swats second homer in win

Adell went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.

Mike Trout, Adell and Jorge Soler went back-to-back-to-back with solo shots in the top of the first inning against left-hander Ryan Weathers. Adell's homer was just his second of the season, as his flyball and hard-hit rates are down to begin the 2026 campaign. Even with the depressed rates, Adell is still getting on base and finding holes in the defense, as he's slashing .315/.351/.411 with the two long balls, eight RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:13 BB:K across 77 plate appearances.