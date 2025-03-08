Jo Adell News: Swats second spring homer
Adell went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League victory over the Brewers.
Adell gave the Angels their first lead in the second inning with a three-run blast to left-center field. The outfielder has made the most of his two long balls this spring -- his other homer was a grand slam against the Dodgers. Adell could be the Angels' Opening Day center fielder since Mike Trout is moving to right field this season.
