Jo Adell

Jo Adell News: Swats second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Adell went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League victory over the Brewers.

Adell gave the Angels their first lead in the second inning with a three-run blast to left-center field. The outfielder has made the most of his two long balls this spring -- his other homer was a grand slam against the Dodgers. Adell could be the Angels' Opening Day center fielder since Mike Trout is moving to right field this season.

Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

